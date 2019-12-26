CLOSE
Michael Jordan ’97-’98 Bulls Get 10-Part Doc In Trailer for ESPN’s ‘The Last Dance’

We're totally ready to take a trip down memory lane...

Source: JEFF HAYNES / Getty

For decades Michael Jordan has been considered the greatest player to ever pick up a basketball in the NBA (sorry, LeBron). With every year that passes in which his retro sneakers continue to be the hottest commodity out in these streets, the legend of “Air Jordan” only grows to mythical heights (did you hear the one where Michael Jordan was supposed to play the role of Morpheus in The Matrix?).

Now that the hype around the man behind the Jumpman logo is beginning to die down (sarcasm), ESPN is giving people a small reminder about why people hold Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls of the 90’s in such a sacred light in their new documentary, The Last Dance.

The ten-part docuseries is comprised of behind the scenes footage of the Chicago Bulls during their 1997-98 Championship season which saw Michael Jordan capture his 6th and final NBA title before walking away from the game, for a minute. Featuring in-depth interviews with the GOAT himself, celebrities like Justin Timberlake and the last real President of The United States, Barack Obama, The Last Dance seems like it’s going to be the talk of social media once it begins to air in June of 2020.

You can guarantee that Dennis Rodman’s quotes are going to be absolute gold and Air Jordan’s sh*t talking will be next level.

Peep the trailer for The Last Dance below and let us know if you’ll be watching and reminiscing about how the Chicago Bulls left your favorite team and it’s legends ringless in the 90’s.

Michael Jordan ’97-’98 Bulls Get 10-Part Doc In Trailer for ESPN’s ‘The Last Dance’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

