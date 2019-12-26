CLOSE
Dame Dash Hit With $50 Million Lawsuit For Alleged Sexual Assault

“You’re going to be in another place and a whole other courtroom with your frivolous law suit.”- Dame Dash

Damon Dash Celebrates the Launch of Dame Dash Studios

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Dame Dash is headed back to court, but this time he is facing a $50 million dollar lawsuit for allegedly sexually assaulting a photographer.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, famed photographer Monique Bunn has filed a $50 million federal lawsuit against Damon Dash, his fiancé Raquel Horn and his entertainment companies Damon Dash Studios and Poppington LLC for an alleged sexual assault that took place in his home in April.

Unsung Cruise

According to the lawsuit filed by Bunn’s attorney, Chris Brown, “In April 2019, Bunn was in contact with Dash and Horn. Dash wanted Bunn, an existing business associate, to meet with him and shoot new programming for Poppington and DDS.” Bunn was flown out to Los Angeles to meet with Dash and Horn. Once arriving, she immediately started shooting the material for Dash’s companies. “At the conclusion of the evening Dash and others brought Bunn back to the Dash residence where Bunn was staying during the trip,” read the complaint. She was told she would be sleeping in Dash’s daughter’s room.

The complaint goes on to detail the incident that occurred in Dash’s home stating:

“While Bunn was at the Dash residence on April 18, 2019, in the late evening, Dash sexually assaulted Bunn. While Bunn was sleeping, Dash approached Bunn and placed his hand on Bunn’s breasts and placed hands/fingers on Bunn’s buttocks. Dash did not have the permission or consent to touch Bunn’s sexual organs. Dash was wearing a robe and had no underwear on. Dash had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana all day.”

As of press time, neither Dame Dash nor his fiancé Raquel Horn have responded to the complaint. We will keep you updated as this story develops.

In the meantime, check out the trailer to Dame Dash’s latest show Line Em Up,where he claims he’s addressing all attacks; set to launch in 2020.

Line Em Up – Coming 2020… Presented by @damedashstudios

Dame Dash Hit With $50 Million Lawsuit For Alleged Sexual Assault  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

