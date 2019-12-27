CLOSE
Pharrell Williams Latest Celeb Target Of Swatting Prank

The prank involves a person calling 911 and saying that a terrible crime happened at a location.

Singer Pharrell Williams arrives at the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 3, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Pharrell Williams was most likely trying to enjoy a quiet holiday at home but found himself the target of the swatting prank at his Los Angles home. The Virginia Beach superstar becomes the latest celebrity hit by the extremely corny and humorless “joke.”

TMZ reports that Williams, 46, wasn’t home at the time of the prank being pulled. Police were called to the home around 6:30 PM local time on Monday (December 23) after getting reports that a person was shot in the stomach and in bad shape. Per protocol, the occupants in the home were searched amid their confusion and before they were alerted that they were swept up in the swatting prank mix.

The outlet adds that Lil Wayne, Diddy, Rihanna, Tom Cruise, and other stars have suffered swatting attacks. The authorities are reportedly still investigating the matter.

Photo: WENN

Pharrell Williams Latest Celeb Target Of Swatting Prank  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

