Pharrell Williams Latest Celeb Target Of Swatting Prank

Pharrell Williams was most likely trying to enjoy a quiet holiday at home but found himself the target of the swatting prank at his Los Angles home. The Virginia Beach superstar becomes the latest celebrity hit by the extremely corny and humorless “joke.”

TMZ reports that Williams, 46, wasn’t home at the time of the prank being pulled. Police were called to the home around 6:30 PM local time on Monday (December 23) after getting reports that a person was shot in the stomach and in bad shape. Per protocol, the occupants in the home were searched amid their confusion and before they were alerted that they were swept up in the swatting prank mix.

The outlet adds that Lil Wayne, Diddy, Rihanna, Tom Cruise, and other stars have suffered swatting attacks. The authorities are reportedly still investigating the matter.

D.L. Chandler Posted 11 hours ago

