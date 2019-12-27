CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Ravens To Release Additional Playoff Tickets

New Orleans Saints v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

Did you miss your chance to land Ravens playoff tickets this year? Don’t worry, the team announced Thursday it will release additional playoff tickets Monday!

Unsung Cruise

The general public sale begins at 2 p.m. and PSL owners have a pre-sale on tickets starting at 10 a.m.

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

11 photos Launch gallery

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Continue reading #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and “American history”! We have our own sheroes! And with recent news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we’ve been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

Source:BaltimoreCBSLocal

 

Ravens To Release Additional Playoff Tickets  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Videos
Latest
NYPD Refuses To Fire Racist Cop Convicted Of…

Racist NYPD cop still employed after breaking into Black woman's home.
12.27.19
LeBron James Daughter Is SO Excited To Receive…

Zhuri illustrates why representation matters.
12.26.19
DaBaby Arrested & Released In Hometown Charlotte [Video]

It’s been an interesting week for rapper Dababy. First, his peen was allegedly leaked to the internet. Hours later porn…
12.26.19
Get It In Ohio: Postal Worker Caught Moving…

Cam’Ron just blessed the streets with more of that (former) fly drug dealer talk with Purple Haze 2 and he…
12.23.19
Ex Fort Worth Cop Aaron Dean Indicted In…

A former Fort Worth police officer accused of fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson inside her home last October has been indicted for murder.…
12.23.19
Can’t Be Home For Christmas? Best Destinations For…

Get on your sleigh and be out.
12.23.19
Fashion Nova Is Still Copying Dresses – This…

Normani wore a dress designed by Alexander Wang to one of his infamous after parties from his Spring/Summer 2020 show
12.20.19
The House Impeached Donald Trump – Here’s What…

On Wednesday night, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Donald Trump on counts of obstructing Congress and abuse of…
12.19.19
4-Year-Old Indiana Boy Killed And His Pregnant Mother…

A 4-year-old boy was killed and his pregnant mother was injured when shots were fired into the bedroom where they…
12.19.19
Man Arrested After Posting YouTube Videos About Burning…

A Florida man is facing federal charges after allegedly posting a series of YouTube videos threatening Christians and to “burn…
12.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close