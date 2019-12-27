Ravens To Release Additional Playoff Tickets

Did you miss your chance to land Ravens playoff tickets this year? Don’t worry, the team announced Thursday it will release additional playoff tickets Monday!
The general public sale begins at 2 p.m. and PSL owners have a pre-sale on tickets starting at 10 a.m.
Source:BaltimoreCBSLocal
