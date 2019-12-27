Baltimore Police are investigating two shootings that took place Thursday night across the city. The first shooting happened around 9:17 p.m. in east Baltimore. Police were called to the 1600 block of E.
Madison Street for a report of a shooting.When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his back.The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
1. Black Girls Rock!Source: 1 of 11
2. Missy ElliottSource: 2 of 11
3. Former First Lady Michelle ObamaSource: 3 of 11
4. Congresswoman Maxine WatersSource: 4 of 11
5. Harriet TubmanSource: 5 of 11
6. Viola DavisSource: 6 of 11
7. Ida Bell Wells-BarnettSource: 7 of 11
8. Sojourner TruthSource: 8 of 11
9. Serena WilliamsSource: 9 of 11
10. Rosa ParksSource: 10 of 11
11. Shirley ChisholmSource: 11 of 11
Source:WMAR2News
Two Injured In Shootings Across Baltimore was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com