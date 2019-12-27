CLOSE
Tiffany Haddish Capes For Blueface After He Makes It Rain On Homeless [Video]

No dehumanizing to see here.

It seems Tiffany Haddish has no problems with throwing money at the less fortunate. She has recently come to the defense of one of Rap’s biggest and most outspoken names.

As spotted on Page Six the comedian recently gave TMZ some time as she was out and about in California. While the celebrity gossip site checked in on several topics she took a lot of people by surprise with her response to Blueface’s recent display of wealth on the Los Angeles homeless. Earlier this week the Famous Cryp was seen standing on top of his vehicle throwing money on some of the destitute in the notorious Skid Row area of LA. While the gesture helped a lot of people in need the scene rubbed a lot people when the clip went viral on social media.

Unsung Cruise

But to hear Haddish tell it this behavior of making it rain on the poor is a thing; well at least in LA. “It’s like tradition. It’s not unusual. It’s actually, from my experience, traditional. I’ve seen it so many times,” she explained. “Those people that’s saying it’s dehumanizing and degrading obviously haven’t lived in the hood. I’m from South Central Los Angeles. I’ve been around a lot of gangbangers, drug dealers and things like that, and they do often give out money, sometimes turkeys, toys — things of this nature.”

She also went to clarify that she too knew people in her circle that would do similar stunts when she was coming up. “I have known a lot of men with money that are affiliated [with gangs] to jump on top of their best vehicle and make it rain,” she continued.

You can watch Blueface do the most below.

