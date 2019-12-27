CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

WATTBA: Ten TV Shows You Were Totally Watching Ten Years Ago

College Hill

Source: Frazer Harrison/Staff / Getty

Time flies when you’re watching good television.Ten years ago, Facebook was new and poppin’, flip phones and baggy clothes were a thing and sidekicks and skinny jeans are in — but one thing that doesn’t change with the times is our love for TV.

Unsung Cruise

Back in 2009, reality television was one of the most lucrative genres of that time, singing and dance competition shows were all the rage, and (because of its decline in popularity), we were starting to have a newfound respect for scripted television.

’09 was such a transitional and interesting time in television. Monique and Tyra Banks had their own talks shows. The Game was cancelled (before returning to BET in 2011) and Making The Band had finally come to an end. Life was much more simple back then.

@Only1Vlad: What a crazy roller coaster 2009 – 2019 has been thus far. An entire decade of ups and downs (like all of you). The most important takeaway I’ve really learned and took away from the past 10 years is – people aren’t always going to be in your life. So, hold on to memories.

In honor of the dawn of a brand new decade, take a look at the television shows you were totally watching in 2009.

WATTBA: Ten TV Shows You Were Totally Watching Ten Years Ago  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
U.S. Rep & Civil Rights Legend John Lewis…

John Lewis, the longtime Civil rights icon and United States representative has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Lewis’…
12.30.19
NYPD Refuses To Fire Racist Cop Convicted Of…

Racist NYPD cop still employed after breaking into Black woman's home.
12.27.19
LeBron James Daughter Is SO Excited To Receive…

Zhuri illustrates why representation matters.
12.26.19
DaBaby Arrested & Released In Hometown Charlotte [Video]

It’s been an interesting week for rapper Dababy. First, his peen was allegedly leaked to the internet. Hours later porn…
12.26.19
Get It In Ohio: Postal Worker Caught Moving…

Cam’Ron just blessed the streets with more of that (former) fly drug dealer talk with Purple Haze 2 and he…
12.23.19
Ex Fort Worth Cop Aaron Dean Indicted In…

A former Fort Worth police officer accused of fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson inside her home last October has been indicted for murder.…
12.23.19
Can’t Be Home For Christmas? Best Destinations For…

Get on your sleigh and be out.
12.23.19
Fashion Nova Is Still Copying Dresses – This…

Normani wore a dress designed by Alexander Wang to one of his infamous after parties from his Spring/Summer 2020 show
12.20.19
The House Impeached Donald Trump – Here’s What…

On Wednesday night, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Donald Trump on counts of obstructing Congress and abuse of…
12.19.19
4-Year-Old Indiana Boy Killed And His Pregnant Mother…

A 4-year-old boy was killed and his pregnant mother was injured when shots were fired into the bedroom where they…
12.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close