CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Halima Aden (And Her Hijab) Are Pretty In Pink On Her First Essence Cover!

The 22-year-old Somali-American model is the first woman in the publication's 50-year history to rock a hijab on its cover.

It’s no secret that every since Halima Aden hit the scene, she has been shifting fashion industry standards.

From making history as the first Miss Minnesota contestant to compete in a burkini and a hijab in 2016 to be being the first model to wear a burkini in Sports Illustrated she’s giving us all the #BlackGirlMagic by staying true to her herself and her faith.

Her newest magazine continues to make history: Aden is the first woman to rock a hijab on the cover of Essence in the publication’s 50-year history.

Unsung Cruise

Drenched in all-pink, the 22-year-old the Somali-American model looks a dream in the iconic magazine’s Jan/Feb 2020 issue.

Halima Aden Essence Cover

Source: Essence JD Barnes / Essence

Just gorgeous!

It’s important for me to be visible and to do whatever I can to let girls know that they don’t have to change who they are,” Alim told writer Jeannine Amber.

“I want them to know the world will meet them exactly where they stand.”

In an interview with HelloBeautiful this summer, Aden opened up about the support and questions she got about rocking a burkini.

“Women were reaching out to me who are not even Muslim or don’t even wear a hijab, and were like ‘sis, I get sunburned really bad and I need this full coverage of burkini. Where can I get it?,’” Aden said as flashed her megawatt smile.

“I think that’s been like 50 percent of my messages is like non-Hijabis and non-Muslims who are just like ‘I need something besides a two-piece or a one-piece and I want to wear it to the beach or outside or whatever.’”

“I also am getting so many messages from Muslim women and girls who never thought such an iconic magazine like Sports Illustrated would have somebody who wears a hijab and burkini,” she continued.

“So, it just feels so surreal all around. I’m just so grateful to MJ Day [Editor of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue] because I understand she took a big risk. It was the first time that that’s been done and I’m so honored and grateful that she allowed me to participate. My Instagram following jumped like 40,000, which was nice.”

We can’t wait to see what 2020 brings her!

RELATED NEWS: 

Vogue Brazil Is Closing Out 2019 With Naomi Campbell As Their December Cover Model

Cardi B Is Starting Her Decade Off Right With A Vogue Cover Co-Starring Baby Kulture

Taraji (And Her Fro) Slay SELF Cover; Talks Menopause, Mental Health & Jussie

FASHION-ITALY-WOMEN-MAX MARA

Here's Every Breathtaking Editorial Featuring Muslim Model Halima Aden

28 photos Launch gallery

Here's Every Breathtaking Editorial Featuring Muslim Model Halima Aden

Continue reading Here’s Every Breathtaking Editorial Featuring Muslim Model Halima Aden

Here's Every Breathtaking Editorial Featuring Muslim Model Halima Aden

Halima Aden is a Somali-American Muslim model whose rise to fame has been canapulted through her beauty and faith. The model made headlines last year, distinctly standing out on the New York and Milan runways during fashion week for wearing her hijab. Halima, represented by IMG Models Worldwide, has worked with Yeezy been interviewed by Iman for CR Fashion Book...and she's only nineteen. Check out these stunning editorial images of the beautiful model.

Halima Aden (And Her Hijab) Are Pretty In Pink On Her First Essence Cover!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
U.S. Rep & Civil Rights Legend John Lewis…

John Lewis, the longtime Civil rights icon and United States representative has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Lewis’…
12.30.19
NYPD Refuses To Fire Racist Cop Convicted Of…

Racist NYPD cop still employed after breaking into Black woman's home.
12.27.19
LeBron James Daughter Is SO Excited To Receive…

Zhuri illustrates why representation matters.
12.26.19
DaBaby Arrested & Released In Hometown Charlotte [Video]

It’s been an interesting week for rapper Dababy. First, his peen was allegedly leaked to the internet. Hours later porn…
12.26.19
Get It In Ohio: Postal Worker Caught Moving…

Cam’Ron just blessed the streets with more of that (former) fly drug dealer talk with Purple Haze 2 and he…
12.23.19
Ex Fort Worth Cop Aaron Dean Indicted In…

A former Fort Worth police officer accused of fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson inside her home last October has been indicted for murder.…
12.23.19
Can’t Be Home For Christmas? Best Destinations For…

Get on your sleigh and be out.
12.23.19
Fashion Nova Is Still Copying Dresses – This…

Normani wore a dress designed by Alexander Wang to one of his infamous after parties from his Spring/Summer 2020 show
12.20.19
The House Impeached Donald Trump – Here’s What…

On Wednesday night, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Donald Trump on counts of obstructing Congress and abuse of…
12.19.19
4-Year-Old Indiana Boy Killed And His Pregnant Mother…

A 4-year-old boy was killed and his pregnant mother was injured when shots were fired into the bedroom where they…
12.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close