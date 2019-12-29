CLOSE
Damon “Dame” Dash Responds To $50M Sexual Battery Lawsuit: “I Will Not Be Extorted”

The Hip-Hop mogul's attorney bills must be insane.

Damon Dash Celebrates the Launch of Dame Dash Studios

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Recently, Damon Dash was hit with a $50 million lawsuit for alleged sexual battery by a photographer named Monique Bunn. The Roc-a-fella Records founder took to Instagram to defend himself, and basically say he’s the victim of an extortion plot.

Bunn claims that back in April 2019, she was hired by Dash as a photographer. However, while out in Los Angeles on assignment shooting material for Dash’s companies, she claims the mogul assaulted her in his home where she was staying. Bunn alleges Dame had been drinking and smoking marijuana and came into a bedroom while she was sleeping placed his hand on her breasts and buttocks without consent while only wearing a robe and had no underwear.

Bunn is suing Dash, his fiancé Raquel Horn and his entertainment companies—Damon Dash Studios and Poppington LLC.

Dash responded to the allegations on Instagram, with his ire mostly aimed at Bunn’s lawyer, Chris Brown, who he calls a culture vulture. Dash posted a video clip of a deposition he sat for with Brown, and it was hostile to say the least.

“#ChrisBrownTheLawyer is a culture vulture,” reads the caption. “He is now trying to start the black Harvey Weinstein me too movement against me and he is representing another lawsuit with another allegation #ChrisBrownTheLawyer I’m gonna deal with this on a beach in Hawaii … I will not be extorted… check your mans Collar at the end wait for it …more depositions with #chrisBrownthelawyer coming soon!”

The deposition is the same one previously seen regarding a lawsuit Dash is facing over a movie called Dear Frank.

Back in November, Dash was arrested and released after a marathon trip to a couple of NYC courts to settle up about $400,000 in child support payments. In April, he opened Dame Dash Studios at DDS33, an art gallery, in Burbank, California

Don’t expect this drama to end anytime soon.

Damon “Dame” Dash Responds To $50M Sexual Battery Lawsuit: “I Will Not Be Extorted”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

