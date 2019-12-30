Impeccable Taste?: Barack Obama Shares His Favorite Movies, TV Shows, Books & Music From 2019

Former President Barack Obama is no longer in the White House (we wish he was), but that’s not stopping him from continuing traditions he cemented during his presidency. Over the weekend, our Forever President shared his favorite movies and tv shows to close out the year.

No longer having to worry about what is going on around the world, he definitely has a lot more time to kill by watching some television and binging on streaming networks. On his list are pretty much the year’s best in film and tv which proves Obama has impeccable taste. Movies like Netflix’s The Irishman, Atlantics, Marriage Story, as well as the Korean dark comedy/thriller Parasite (go see that) and Ford v Ferrari.

Of course, he had to throw in American Factory. It’s a documentary a product of his Higher Ground production company about a Chinese billionaire opening a new factory in an abandoned General Motors plant in Ohio detailing the clash between hi-tech China and working-class America.

Next up are my favorite movies and TV shows of 2019. Of course, there’s also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. Here’s the full list: pic.twitter.com/PEcgwotcxm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2019

As far as television is concerned, Obama loved HBO’s absolutely perfect original series Watchmen (as he should), Unbelievable and Fleabag: Season 2. One Twitter user joyfully harkened back to a moment in season one of the BBC comedy, where the main character attempts to rub one out to a video of Barack Obama delivering a speech about how dangerous populism is (we’re looking at you, Donald Trump). It’s obvious why he would add Fleabag to his list.

There was one GLARING omission from his list, and that is the Ava Duvernay-directed Netflix original When They See Us. Duvernay expressed her disappointment in not making Obama’s list by leaving a Tweet in the form of an emoji.

🥺 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 29, 2019

Ava, we feel you on that. Look on the bright side though he doesn’t need a two-thirds majority vote to make an amendment to his list. For good measure, he also made sure to share the books and music from he loved during 2019 as well. We are happy to see names like J.Cole, DaBaby, Lil Nas X, Wale, Burna Boy, Lizzo, Kaytranada, Summer Walker, Young Thug, Beyoncé, and Solange have all caught the ear of Bam.

You can listen to the Spotify playlist curated by Obama and check out the list of his favorite reads from 2019 below.

As we wind down 2019, I wanted to share with you my annual list of favorites that made the last year a little brighter. We’ll start with books today — movies and music coming soon. I hope you enjoy these as much as I did. pic.twitter.com/l5qTGkAPok — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 28, 2019

