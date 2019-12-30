Lupita Nyong’o Stunts In Louis Vuitton On First British Vogue Cover

While we all know that Lupita Nyong’o is no stranger to Vogue.

The Oscar winner has four American ones, more than former First Lady Michelle Obama. Now, the Kenyan beauty can add British Vogue to her portfolio.

For her very first cover for the publication from across the pond, Lupita stunts in Louis Vuitton for the mag’s February 2020 issue. The issue’s theme is “Fashion in Film,” which EIC Edward Enniful stressed the second he saw the actress in the horror film Us, he knew she was the one.

“Sometimes, a performance can move you so profoundly that you leave the cinema positively reeling. This was my experience all the way back in March last year, when I first saw Lupita Nyong’o take on her double role in Jordan Peele’s brilliant and unsettling movie Us. I called my team straightaway. I instantly knew I wanted her for the cover of this year’s Fashion and Film issue, our third annual celebration of the best cinema performances of the previous 12 months,” he wrote.

Take a look:

Slay!

Come thru sis!

Lupita took to Twitter to celebrate the news.

“2020 is looking bright! My first @BritishVogue cover thanks to @Edward_Enninful #UsMovie.”

Read the full interview in the February issue of British Vogue, on newsstands 3 January

