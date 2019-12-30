Lupita Nyong’o Stunts In Louis Vuitton On First British Vogue Cover

While we all know that Lupita Nyong’o is no stranger to Vogue.
The Oscar winner has four American ones, more than former First Lady Michelle Obama. Now, the Kenyan beauty can add British Vogue to her portfolio.
For her very first cover for the publication from across the pond, Lupita stunts in Louis Vuitton for the mag’s February 2020 issue. The issue’s theme is “Fashion in Film,” which EIC Edward Enniful stressed the second he saw the actress in the horror film Us, he knew she was the one.
“Sometimes, a performance can move you so profoundly that you leave the cinema positively reeling. This was my experience all the way back in March last year, when I first saw Lupita Nyong’o take on her double role in Jordan Peele’s brilliant and unsettling movie Us. I called my team straightaway. I instantly knew I wanted her for the cover of this year’s Fashion and Film issue, our third annual celebration of the best cinema performances of the previous 12 months,” he wrote.
Take a look:
Introducing #LupitaNyongo as #BritishVogue’s February 2020 cover star. Her Hollywood debut won her an Oscar. Her first book is a number-one bestseller. She can even rap. For Lupita Nyong’o, as she tells @OEMarks in the new issue, a supercharged career means being able to choose the stories that need to be told. Click the link in bio for @Edward_Enninful’s editor’s letter, and see the Oscar-winning actor in colourful splendour in the February 2020 issue, on newsstands Friday 3 January. @LupitaNyongo wearing @LouisVuitton by @NicolasGhesquiere. Photographed by #StevenMeisel, styled by @Edward_Enninful and concept by @NicolasGhesquiere, with hair by @VernonFrancois, make-up by @PatMcGrathReal, nails by @JinSoonChoi and set design by @MaryHoward_SetDesign.
Slay!
“No matter how much American TV I’d ingested, nothing could prepare me for the truth,” says #LupitaNyongo about the culture shock of moving from Africa to America to study. The actor talks to @OEMarks about transitioning from drama school student to Oscar winner and how giving herself “permission to take things slow” was key to her supercharged success. Read the full interview in the February 2020 issue, on newsstands Friday 3 January. @LupitaNyongo photographed by #StevenMeisel, styled by @Edward_Enninful and concept by @NicolasGhesquiere, with hair by @VernonFrancois, make-up by @PatMcGrathReal, nails by @JinSoonChoi and set design by @MaryHoward_SetDesign.
Come thru sis!
“I don’t get fulfilment from the number of zeros attached to a project. What I’m seduced by is the potential to shift a narrative.” Pushing cultural change is something #LupitaNyongo has always done in her career, and 2019 was no different. In the past 12 months she’s published her first children’s book, ‘Sulwe’, fronted a documentary about the astounding true story of the Agoji, Benin’s female army and starred in ‘Us’, one of the most critically acclaimed films of the past year. Next up? Taking on an adaptation of @Chimamanda_Adichie’s ‘Americanah’. Read the full interview in the February 2020 issue, on newsstands Friday 3 January. @LupitaNyongo photographed by #StevenMeisel, styled by @Edward_Enninful and concept by @NicolasGhesquiere, with hair by @VernonFrancois, make-up by @PatMcGrathReal, nails by @JinSoonChoi and set design by @MaryHoward_SetDesign.
Lupita took to Twitter to celebrate the news.
“2020 is looking bright! My first @BritishVogue cover thanks to @Edward_Enninful #UsMovie.”
Read the full interview in the February issue of British Vogue, on newsstands 3 January
Lupita Nyong’o Stunts In Louis Vuitton On First British Vogue Cover was originally published on hellobeautiful.com