CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

GO!: Angela Rye Confirms She And Common Are No Longer An Item

Black love didn't win this time.

Source: UNITED STATES – MARCH 1: Angela Rye, founder of Impact Strategies, poses in Washington on Friday, March 1, 2013. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) 

Celebrity relationships can either go amazingly well or crash and burn. Unfortunately one of our favorite duos did not make it.

Bossip is reporting that Angela Rye and Common are no longer dating. It has been rumored the two had stopped seeing each other for some time but neither had touched on the elephant in the room. On her recent “Kwanzaa Edition: 2019 Year in Review podcast” she finally spoke on the subject when responding to questions from her fans during her #AskAngela segment.

Unsung Cruise

When asked “What happened with you and Common?! I just love to see black love!” the political analyst responded with a very detailed answer that gave insight on why the two went their separate ways.  “What I would say happened is we broke up. We were together for about a year this time and we broke up, I think it was September-ish maybe, because we just want different things” she revealed.

“This was right after the time that I realized I was going to take the second godson, the 9-year-old [Ryan], more often. I had told him about it the day before. We had been talking probably for two months about ‘Let’s see where things go’ because I’m leaning towards ‘I want kids’ and he was leaning towards ‘I don’t know,’ and I think when somebody tells you they don’t know they don’t really want that, they just don’t want to hurt you” she theorized”.

Rye went on to explain that it all boiled down to being at different stages of their respective lives. “For me, I was like, I’m clear, I’m getting clarity around what I want for myself…so the thing that I would say is he is more established in his career a we have a little bit of an age difference and he has a fully grown wonderful human daughter I love, Omoye, in law school so not wanting to start over is a thing.”

According to her they ended things on a good note citing they still will be friendly. ”I remember us having this conversation the day after we talked about Ryan and he said ‘I don’t know if I want to have kids,’ and I said, ‘I don’t know what else there is to talk about.’ I think it was an amicable parting of ways. But we’re very clear about the fact that we were not aligned in those interests. We will always be friends. He’s a really good person. I’m kind of glad you asked this, there’s so many stories about what happens.”

You can see her discuss Common and several other pivotal 2019 moments including the Trump impeachment, Gabrielle Union versus America’s Got Talent and more below.

Photo: Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

GO!: Angela Rye Confirms She And Common Are No Longer An Item  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
I Asked 5 Black Men Why They Don’t…

I began writing this piece with the intention to understand why some Black men purposely choose not to date Black…
12.31.19
U.S. Rep & Civil Rights Legend John Lewis…

John Lewis, the longtime Civil rights icon and United States representative has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Lewis’…
12.30.19
NYPD Refuses To Fire Racist Cop Convicted Of…

Racist NYPD cop still employed after breaking into Black woman's home.
12.27.19
LeBron James Daughter Is SO Excited To Receive…

Zhuri illustrates why representation matters.
12.26.19
DaBaby Arrested & Released In Hometown Charlotte [Video]

It’s been an interesting week for rapper Dababy. First, his peen was allegedly leaked to the internet. Hours later porn…
12.26.19
Get It In Ohio: Postal Worker Caught Moving…

Cam’Ron just blessed the streets with more of that (former) fly drug dealer talk with Purple Haze 2 and he…
12.23.19
Ex Fort Worth Cop Aaron Dean Indicted In…

A former Fort Worth police officer accused of fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson inside her home last October has been indicted for murder.…
12.23.19
Can’t Be Home For Christmas? Best Destinations For…

Get on your sleigh and be out.
12.23.19
Fashion Nova Is Still Copying Dresses – This…

Normani wore a dress designed by Alexander Wang to one of his infamous after parties from his Spring/Summer 2020 show
12.20.19
The House Impeached Donald Trump – Here’s What…

On Wednesday night, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Donald Trump on counts of obstructing Congress and abuse of…
12.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close