Kenya Moore Reminisces On Working With Whitney Houston On ‘Waiting To Exhale’

Say what you want about Kenya Moore, but make sure you say pioneer when you’re talking about her.

Long before Mrs. Moore-Daly held a peach, the Detroit-native held titles many women dream of. In 1993, she became only the second Black woman to win Miss USA. She went on to place fifth in the Miss Universe pageant. She later transitioned into acting and landed small roles in films and TV like Waiting To Exhale, Martin and The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. She even appeared in Jay’s drop top in the Money Ain’t A Thang video. She was the pinnacle of arm candy.

Unsung Cruise

Kenya Moore was the “it” girl of the 90s. She was tall, curvy, brown and beautiful. Her stunning looks stood out on-screen. She laughs at being type cast back then, but joyfully reminisces on those times that help build her resume.

“I loved working with Will Smith on Fresh Prince,” she revealed during a sit-down interview while promoting her haircare line.That was like my first real speaking role on a show. He is amazing. I am such a fan of his. I love Martin because, at that time, it was an iconic show. Everybody remembers me as Mrs. Bozack.”

She beamed as she transitioned to her all-time favorite cameo…Waiting To Exhale. 

“I was so intimidated and scared. It was my first movie role and I hid in my trailer the whole time,” she recalled. “I would watch outside. I would see Bobby Brown on his roller skates and Whitney, they were rolling skating on set.”

The iconic movie was about Black female friendships and woman’s empowerment. That energy translated on set.

“I was so afraid [Whitney Houston] was going to be so mean to me and she could not have been nicer to me. She hugged me. She was like, ‘We’re so proud of you.’ Angela was so kind. Angela is still kind to me when she sees me…Loretta.”

Kenya Moore and Loretta Devine recently reunited on Netflix’s Family Reunion. “She’s hilarious. Still funny, still so gracious.”

“Those are the ladies that I look up to.”

