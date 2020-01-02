CLOSE
Woman Killed in Stabbing is Baltimore’s First Murder Victim of 2020

A stabbing left one woman dead and a teenager hurt overnight in Baltimore.

Baltimore City Police responded to the 3500 block of Chesterfield Avenue on Thursday shortly before 2:30 a.m. where they found a 37-year-old woman and 18-year-old male victim with stab wounds.

Both were taken to area hospitals where the woman succumbed to her injuries.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

See Also: Baltimore City Council Pres. Brandon Scott Presses Mayor Young For A Crime Plan

Source: CBS Baltimore

