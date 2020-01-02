A Maryland woman was killed inside of a home and now Prince George’s County police are searching for possible suspects.
She was pronounced dead Wednesday inside of the Landover Hills home. Police said the gunfire may have come from outside the home.
Officers say the wounded woman was unresponsive when officers arrived. She hasn’t been identified.
An SUV damaged by gunfire was towed from the house, according to news outlets.
Source: CBS Baltimore
Maryland Woman Killed Inside Home was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com