The Newseum has officially closed its doors after thousands of people visited the museum for the last time this week.
A lack of funding forced the shut down. Now, its owners are looking for a new home.
The artifacts at the Newseum are being put into storage.
Johns Hopkins University is taking over the building and turning it into a graduate studies facilities.
Source: CBS Baltimore
Newseum Shuts Down, Searching for New Home was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com