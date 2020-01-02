CLOSE
Sisters In Style: Beyoncé Gifts Tiffany Haddish A Custom Suit Right Off Her Back

On Friends, Beyoncé sang, “them my ride-or-dies, them my ride-or-die / My friends are goals…” Clearly, Beyoncé has a small, but solid crew of friends, and it looks like it includes Tiffany Haddish. Last year, Beyoncé attended Mama Tina’s star studded birthday party and Tiffany Haddish was there.

Unsung Cruise

Beyoncé wore a custom Christian Siriano golden green suit to the occasion. Tiffany Haddish revealed during her comedy special ‘Black Mitzvah’, that the exact suit was gifted to her after she gushed to Beyoncé how much she loved it! Bey being gracious, gifted the priceless suit to Haddish, who wore the suit during her Netflix special.

She shared, “The next day, the suit was at my house. The suit is at my front door. Beyoncé is the epitome of women supporting other women.”

This is so sweet! Beyoncé can be publicly very quiet, “talking” with her fans mainly through visuals and her music. It’s great when we get wind of these intimate moments, illustrating her kindness and personality.

This is a fire suit and it’s sweet that she would give the custom creation to Haddish who clearly cherishes it. Wearing it on her Netflix special illustrates how much the suit means to her.

What do you think of this special fashion moment between the Tiffany Haddish and Beyoncé? Sound off in the comment section!

