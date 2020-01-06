CLOSE
Charm City
Man Fatally Shot in the Head in West Baltimore

Baltimore Police are looking for the gunman behind a fatal shooting in West Baltimore Sunday evening.

It happened on the 1400 block of Mountmor Court at around 8:40 p.m..

Officers found an 18-year-old man on the scene with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

