Erykah Badu and Rickey Smiley go way back. When she called into the show today, they took a trip down memory lane and shared how they first met. If you’ve followed them in the past, you know that together, they’re known for their “mama” jokes. This interview was full of them!

Watch:

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Follow @TheRSMS

How They Met: Erykah Badu & Rickey Smiley Take A Trip Down Memory Lane was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Aliya Faust, Managing Editor • @AliyaFaust Posted 6 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: