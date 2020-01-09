CLOSE
All Hail: Beyoncé Unveils New Ivy Park x adidas Teaser Visuals [Video]

Get your coins together.

Beyonce x adidas

Source: adidas / adidas

Beyoncé is about to give labels a run for their money in the fashion game. She has just given the masses a sneak peak at her upcoming sportswear drop and the BeyHive all here for it.

As spotted on High Snobiety your favorite queen’s queen has released more visuals for her Ivy Park x adidas collection. On Thursday, January 9 she took to her Instagram account with some photographs from the forthcoming campaign. The “If I Were A Boy” singer is featured sporting a maroon and orange outfit with matching boots while sitting on a bicycle with gold detailing.

IVY PARK January 18

She followed things up with a stunning video teaser that intends to not only get her fans further hyped about the release but also remind them that they should remain fearless. Here some different outfits are highlighted including some tights, sneakers and a track suit for men.

IVY PARK January 18

Lastly she hit us with a shot of her kneeling her while wearing an adidas three striped adorned pleated skirt with a exaggerated balloon sleeves.

IVY PARK January 18

In an interview with ELLE she detailed how males have also shown heavy interest in the new line. “The way [men] have embraced the brand is an unexpected gift. I appreciate the beauty of gender-neutral clothing and breaking the so-called fashion rules” she explained. “I took a chance on myself when I bought my company back. We all have the confidence in us to take chances and bet on ourselves.”

The Ivy Park x adidas collaboration will be released January 18.

Photo: adidas

All Hail: Beyoncé Unveils New Ivy Park x adidas Teaser Visuals [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

