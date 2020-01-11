CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Lizzo Claps Back At Jillian Michaels For Diabetes Comment

The personal trainer made the comments in a recent interview, stating the 'Cuz I Love You' star is at risk for diabetes because of her weight.

Lizzo Performs In Sydney

Source: Don Arnold / Getty

Lizzo has been widely celebrated not only for her crowd-pleasing music but her abundant display of self-love and acceptance while shattering so-called beauty norms. The Cuz I Love You star caught a stray shot from celebrity fitness trainer Jillian Michaels, and she fired back as only Lizzo can.

Unsung Cruise

Earlier in the week, Michaels, who some might remember from The Biggest Loser series, was a guest on Buzzfeed News’ AM to DM show discussing a wide range of topics. When the host made mention of Lizzo and body acceptance, Michaels offered commentary that many observers have categorized as shade masked as concern.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“Why are we celebrating her body,” Michaels asked after the host mentioned stars like model Ashley Graham along with the “Truth Hurts” artist as women who celebrate their size and curves. “Why does it matter? That’s what I’m saying. Why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes. I’m just being honest.”

The Lizzo comments begin at the 8:20-minute mark.

Michaels added that she and her child are fans of Lizzo’s music but then slid a comment saying, “but it’s never a moment where I’m like ‘and I’m so glad she’s overweight!’”

It seems like Michaels was both trying to keep it the focus on Lizzo’s music while also staying on brand as a fitness enthusiast, but it didn’t play well with some fans.

Lizzo apparently caught wind of the comment and took to Instagram Live to let Michaels know how she feels. The video below, courtesy of @Enchanted_Body_, features some profanity so mind your speakers.

In addition, Lizzo stunted on all the haters by showing off her rooftop digs and letting it be known that she and all who support her “deserve to be happy.”

Amen to that. Check out that video below.

Photo: Getty

Lizzo Claps Back At Jillian Michaels For Diabetes Comment  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Lizzo

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Ralph Lauren Apologizes For Using Phi Beta Sigma…

Anyone who attended an HBCU knows that the Divine 9 don’t play and it was a lesson that Ralph Lauren…
01.10.20
8 Months Pregnant Woman Kills Home Invaders With…

Rambo ain’t got S#!T on this Florida lady! Jeremy King awoke to the sound and sight of two masked men breaking into…
01.09.20
6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is currently reeling after being hit with a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. At least one person is dead and several…
01.07.20
Off-Duty NYPD Cop Who Broke Into Black Woman’s…

Michael Reynolds, a 26-year-old off-duty New York Police Department cop who was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, last year after breaking into…
01.07.20
Washington, D.C Elementary School Apologizes After Asking Black…

An elementary school in Washington,  D.C issued an apology after giving black students an assignment stating that they had to…
01.07.20
Colin Kaepernick Calls U.S. Drone Strike On Iranian…

Colin Kaepernick is speaking out about the U.S. drone strike that killed Iran general Qasem Soleimani. The former NFL star…
01.06.20
Police Use Doorbell Camera To Catch A Killer

While doorbell cameras have become the latest way that big brother has been able to monitor unsuspecting customers in their…
01.06.20
Details Emerge In Tavis Smiley’s PBS Sexual Misconduct…

Tavis Smiley has been dogged by accusations of sexual misconduct, leading to his ouster from his talk show post at…
01.06.20
Man Filmed Trying To Kidnap Girl On Subway…

Over the weekend a video uploaded to social media shocked viewers across the internet as they witnessed a full-grown man…
01.03.20
New Year, New You: 3 Ways To Follow…

If you are anything like me, you spent most of the fourth quarter of 2019 setting 2020 goals and thinking…
01.03.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close