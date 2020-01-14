CLOSE
Method Man Cast In 'Power' Spinoff 'Power Book II: Ghost'

The Wu-Tang Clan has accomplished actors, son.

Method Man as Davis Maclean in Power Book II: Ghost'

Source: Starz / Starz

Power is dead, long live Power. While this may be Power‘s final season on Starz, more stories will be told in the forthcoming spinoff Power Book II: Ghost, which has already cast Method Man.

Unsung Cruise

The Staten Island rapper is readily known as a founding member of the Wu-Tang Clan, but over the years he has become quite an accomplished actor. Some of his notable credits include The Wire (Melvin ‘Cheese’ Wagstaff), The Deuce, The Last O.G. and, of course, How High with Redman.

In the new Starz Original series, Mr. Tical (born Clifford Smith) will be portraying Davis Maclean, who is described as a “sharp, highly motivated attorney.” While he continues to be described as “brilliant” he is also said to be “ethically challenged” which should make for some good television.

Method Man will be joining previously announced cast member Mary J. Blige on the series, and she will reportedly portray its main character. 50 Cent will serve as an Executive Producer of the new series as well.

There are only three episodes left of Power, with the final episodes so far being flashbacks of series characters. The question still is (spoilers forthcoming), who shot Ghost?

We trust we’ll also find out the premise of Power Book II: Ghost as Power comes to its conclusion.

Method Man’s last album was 2018’s Meth Lab Season 2: The Lithium. Most recently, it appears he will be appearing in a forthcoming Netflix series called Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunters.

Meth is definitely diversifying his bonds.

Method Man Cast In ‘Power’ Spinoff ‘Power Book II: Ghost’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

