Fox Television Announces New Streaming Service 'Fox Soul' Aimed At Black Viewers

“We are proud to debut this African American focused channel, created by and for the members of the black community.“- James DuBose, head of programming at Fox Soul

Source: Fox Soul / Fox News

Fox Television has announced the launch of a new free streaming service set to target African-American viewers.

According to The Wrap, Fox Soul is the new, live, ad-supported streaming platform aimed at celebrating Black culture. According to the announcement, Fox Soul will ”aim to celebrate black culture and highlight the real topics that affect the everyday lives of the African American community through frank and insightful dialogue with local and national influencers.”

The free streaming channel will be a combination of original new programs and existing shows from local Fox stations.

“We are proud to debut this African American focused channel, created by and for the members of the black community. We intend to inform, inspire, and empower our viewers by meeting their needs for authentic conversations on topics relevant to our lives,” said James DuBose, head of programming for Fox Soul.

Fox Soul currently hosts live original programming Monday through Friday, with prerecorded content from existing shows on Fox stations available on demand. Some of the channel’s original programs include “One on One with Keyshia Cole,” “On the 7 with Dr. Sean,” “The Tammi Mac Late Show,” “Out Loud with Claudia Jordan,” “The Mike and Donny Show,” and “Fit and Fab with Elise Neal.

“FOX SOUL slaps down misnomers about our people and celebrates our culture and our excellence. I could not have asked for a better platform to speak greatness about and into my community. I’m confident our content will live up to its purpose and tagline, ‘Our Voice, Our Truth,’” said Tammi Mac, host of “The Tammi Mac Late Show.”

The original programs will air on weeknights from 6 p.m. through 10 p.m. PST. The original shows will be followed by two hours of FOX local TV.

Fox Soul is available on iPhone, Android, Apple TV, and FireTV apps and also on the web at foxsoul.tv. 

