CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Cardi B Ponders A Possible Future in Politics & We Ain’t Mad

Cardi B seems like she's ready to do some dog walkin' in Washington...

Cardi B

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Looks like Cardi B might be looking for a career change and she has her eye on Washington D.C..

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

A few days ago seemingly out of nowhere the stripper turned rapper turned millionaire took to Twitter to reveal that she’s thinking about getting into politics. In a series of tweets she explained why she was considering a run for congress including people’s lack of patriotism (something Republicans complain about these days), and her love of government even if she doesn’t agree with its policies.

Unsung Cruise

Naturally she was met with more hate than a day of Trump tweets, but still took the time to address those who think she should stick to her day job and forget about her political aspirations.

Truth be told we wouldn’t mind a congresswoman Cardi doing what she can to help out the people of the culture. We mean Republicans have no problems supporting blatant white supremacists, climate change deniers, sexists, and at times even alleged pedophiles such as Roy Moore. Why should we not throw our support behind a woman who’s from the block and is familiar with our everyday struggles?

Sure she’s admitted to drugging and robbing men during her pole dancing days and has even gotten into a few scuffles with other women here and there, but hey, who are we to judge a woman doing what she had to do to get by. It’s not like she was born with a golden spoon in her mouth and still felt it necessary to sexually violate unsuspecting victims while committing all kinds of tax fraud and colluding with enemies of America to gain positions of power.

If Cardi really does return to school in order to get familiar with the political system and one day run for office (something Trump never did), then we’re all for it. We mean for God’s sake Republicans have already voted in an alleged racist actor in Ronald Reagan, a village idiot known as George W. Bush), and a blatantly racist reality TV grifter & alleged Russian asset named Donald Trump. Don’t get us started on the countless far right-wing burgers in congress and in the senate.

But yeah, Cardi B ain’t cut out for politics. FOH.

Cardi B Ponders A Possible Future in Politics & We Ain’t Mad  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

cardi b

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Ralph Lauren Apologizes For Using Phi Beta Sigma…

Anyone who attended an HBCU knows that the Divine 9 don’t play and it was a lesson that Ralph Lauren…
01.10.20
8 Months Pregnant Woman Kills Home Invaders With…

Rambo ain’t got S#!T on this Florida lady! Jeremy King awoke to the sound and sight of two masked men breaking into…
01.09.20
6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is currently reeling after being hit with a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. At least one person is dead and several…
01.07.20
Off-Duty NYPD Cop Who Broke Into Black Woman’s…

Michael Reynolds, a 26-year-old off-duty New York Police Department cop who was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, last year after breaking into…
01.07.20
Washington, D.C Elementary School Apologizes After Asking Black…

An elementary school in Washington,  D.C issued an apology after giving black students an assignment stating that they had to…
01.07.20
Colin Kaepernick Calls U.S. Drone Strike On Iranian…

Colin Kaepernick is speaking out about the U.S. drone strike that killed Iran general Qasem Soleimani. The former NFL star…
01.06.20
Police Use Doorbell Camera To Catch A Killer

While doorbell cameras have become the latest way that big brother has been able to monitor unsuspecting customers in their…
01.06.20
Details Emerge In Tavis Smiley’s PBS Sexual Misconduct…

Tavis Smiley has been dogged by accusations of sexual misconduct, leading to his ouster from his talk show post at…
01.06.20
Man Filmed Trying To Kidnap Girl On Subway…

Over the weekend a video uploaded to social media shocked viewers across the internet as they witnessed a full-grown man…
01.03.20
New Year, New You: 3 Ways To Follow…

If you are anything like me, you spent most of the fourth quarter of 2019 setting 2020 goals and thinking…
01.03.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close