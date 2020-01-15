Chances are if Snoop Dogg is not rapping or smoking he is most likely promoting a product. He does not disappoint with his newest collaboration.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The west coast legend has put on his blue apron in an effort to chef up a vegetarian friendly delight. Cool Calvin has partnered with Dunkin’ to remix their signature on the go breakfast selection. The Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich taps into both of his culinary loves; donuts and plant-based protein. It features a Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty with egg and cheese, served on a sliced glazed donut.

According to Snoop, “When I got the chance to work at Dunkin’ for the Beyond Sausage Sandwich launch, I got to thinking about what other Beyond Meat sandwiches we could create. Being around my favorite glazed donuts got me inspired, so today we are dropping The Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich at Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.”

Dunkin’ and Snoop have also collaborated on a limited-edition online pop-up shop that will debut later this month. The Beyond Collection by Dunkin’ x Snoop will offer exclusive apparel such as a green tracksuit – inspired by Snoop’s outfit in the Dunkin’ ad – emblazoned with the words “Glazzzed for Days” on the back, joggers featuring Dunkin’ and Beyond icons and the word “Glazzzzy” down the leg; as well as a bomber jacket, sweatshirt, t-shirts and a beanie. Fans can follow Dunkin’s blog and social channels for the official launch date.

Guests can request the sweet and savory, Snoop-approved sandwich by ordering The Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich at the front counter or drive-thru at participating Dunkin’ shops nationwide from January 13 through January 19. You can view Snoop’s “Employee of the Month” Dunkin’ commercial below.

Photo: Dunkin’

Snoop Dogg Teams With Dunkin’ For Limited-Edition Plant Based Sandwich was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Martin Berrios Posted January 15, 2020

Also On Magic 95.9: