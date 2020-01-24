Nominate a B’more Proud History Maker!

Black History Month is here, and if you know someone who’s making their own history by giving back to their community in a positive way, nominate them to be a B’more Proud History Maker!

It could be someone who is helping to feed the homeless. Maybe it’s someone who is fighting to stop the violence in their neighborhood. Or perhaps it’s an up-and-coming entrepreneur or business owner who is trying to make a difference.

Whatever positive things these amazing people are doing, this is their chance to finally be recognized, honored and featured on-air and online with the props they deserve for all that they do, all year long for Baltimore and beyond!

SUBMIT YOUR ENTRY BY FILLING OUT THE FORM BELOW!

