Baltimore’s dirt bike culture is heading to the big screen.

A trailer has been released for “Charm City Kings.” The flick starring rapper Meek Mill and newcomer Jahi Winston, follows a teen who desperately wants to join Baltimore’s infamous Midnight Clique.

Meek plays Blax, the leader of the crew, while Winston plays 14-year-old Mouse, the novice biker who’s eager to join the group.

“Charm City Kings,” backed by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment, will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 27th, before hitting theaters on April 10th.

Trailer: ‘Charm City Kings’ Highlights Baltimore Bike Culture, Meek Mill in Starring Role was originally published on 92q.com

