Jay-Z, Yo Gotti & Team Roc File Lawsuit On Behalf of Mississippi Inmates

Jay-Z and Yo Gotti are honoring their promise to inmates at several Mississippi prisons who are being exposed to deplorable and inhuman conditions by assisting the inmates in filing a law suit against the prison officials.
According to TMZ, on Tuesday (Jan. 14) Team Roc, the philanthropic branch of Roc Nation, and its high-powered attorney, Alex Spiro, filed a lawsuit in federal court on behalf of the prisoners after a spike in deadly violence at several Mississippi state prisons.
“Individuals held in Mississippi’s prisons are dying because Mississippi has failed to fund its prisons, resulting in prisons where violence reigns because prisons are understaffed,” the lawsuit alleges.
“In Parchman, the units are subject to flooding. Black mold festers. Rats and mice infest the prison. Units lack running water and electricity for days at a time,” attorneys wrote in the lawsuit.
If you know anyone who forced to live in these deplorable living conditions and or anyone who was stabbed and or murdered please have them call The Parchman Prison Lawsuit Hotline 404-855-0908
As of press time Parchman nor the Mississippi prison systems have responded to the lawsuit, but many civil rights organizations are calling out prison officials for violating the Eighth Amendment, which bans cruel and unusual punishment.
The lawsuit seeks damages for the inmates, and an order forcing Mississippi’s Dept. of Corrections to lay out a plan to address all the issues, especially their plans to increase staff and clean up the sewage.Follow @magicbaltimore
