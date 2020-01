Jay-Z and Yo Gotti are honoring their promise to inmates at several Mississippi prisons who are being exposed to deplorable and inhuman conditions by assisting the inmates in filing a law suit against the prison officials.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

According to TMZ, on Tuesday (Jan. 14) Team Roc, the philanthropic branch of Roc Nation, and its high-powered attorney, Alex Spiro, filed a lawsuit in federal court on behalf of the prisoners after a spike in deadly violence at several Mississippi state prisons.

“Individuals held in Mississippi’s prisons are dying because Mississippi has failed to fund its prisons, resulting in prisons where violence reigns because prisons are understaffed,” the lawsuit alleges.

Jay-Z, Yo Gotti & Team Roc File Lawsuit On Behalf of Mississippi Inmates was originally published on hiphopwired.com

tffhthewriter Posted 21 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: