Simply Funny

Posted 21 hours ago
Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman made headlines last month after the pair were connected to President Donald Trump‘s Ukraine scandal,…
Anyone who attended an HBCU knows that the Divine 9 don’t play and it was a lesson that Ralph Lauren…
Rambo ain’t got S#!T on this Florida lady! Jeremy King awoke to the sound and sight of two masked men breaking into…
Puerto Rico is currently reeling after being hit with a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. At least one person is dead and several…
Michael Reynolds, a 26-year-old off-duty New York Police Department cop who was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, last year after breaking into…
An elementary school in Washington, D.C issued an apology after giving black students an assignment stating that they had to…
Colin Kaepernick is speaking out about the U.S. drone strike that killed Iran general Qasem Soleimani. The former NFL star…
While doorbell cameras have become the latest way that big brother has been able to monitor unsuspecting customers in their…
Tavis Smiley has been dogged by accusations of sexual misconduct, leading to his ouster from his talk show post at…
Over the weekend a video uploaded to social media shocked viewers across the internet as they witnessed a full-grown man…
