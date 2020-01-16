CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Meghan Markle’s Dad Sparks Problems, Why Oprah Pulled Away From Russell Simmons Doc & More [VIDEO]

Meghan Markle’s dad claims his royal princess set him up during the time leading up to her wedding with Prince Harry; he’s saying she made him look bad on purpose. Plus, Gayle King is speaking out about the real reason Oprah pulled away from the Russell Simmons accuser documentary. 

