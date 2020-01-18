Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon and his wife welcomed a baby boy on Friday morning.
Judon posted on his Instagram page:
My heart is full of joy. This has to be the most exciting 48 hours of my life. This is a new chapter of my life and new level of my fatherhood, the unknown that I’m headed towards I’m ready for. So many of you guys reached out and I thank y’all for it. Means the world to me and my family. God has blessed my family in ways I can’t put into words. THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART. HBD Leonidas Joshua Judon.
a href=”https://www.tmz.com/2019/12/19/barack-obama-golfed-president-trump-impeached/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>Source- TMZ
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Ravens’ LB Mattew Judon Welcomes A Baby Boy was originally published on 92q.com