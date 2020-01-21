CLOSE
Comme des Garçons Apologizes For Outfitting White Models With Braid Wigs

'WWD' called the offensive jig "primitively chic".

Comme Des Garcons Homme Plus : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty

You ever see something so egregious that you first question if it is actually real? One of the biggest fashion houses in the world just played themselves big time.

In what seems to be the 2020 edition of how couture can be culturally clueless Comme des Garçons showed they are truly racially reckless. As spotted on Madame Noire the Japanese fashion label recently debuted their their fall winter 2020 menswear collection during their show at Paris Fashion Week. While their wears were largely well received by critics for their use of patterns their styling left many feeling in a ways.

Their models all walked the runway wearing braided lace front wigs; including the white ones which was largely viewed as a big no no. So much so the company faced severe backlash online for what seems to a clear cut case of cultural appropriation.

The uproar was so deafening that the brand issued a formal apology via a statement to DAZED. “The inspiration for the headpieces for Comme des Garçons menswear FW’20 show was the look of an Egyptian prince. It was never ever our intention to disrespect or hurt anyone – we deeply and sincerely apologise for any offense it has caused.”

Julien D, the hairstylist behind the ill-fated wigs, also explained her approach. “My inspiration for the comme des garçons show was Egyptian prince A Look i found truly beautiful and inspirational. A look that was an hommage. Never was it my intention to hurt or offend anyone , ever.If I did I deeply apologize.” she wrote.

This is not the first the time Comme des Garçons has been under fire for cultural insensitivity. To date they have only booked a handful of Black models since their launch.

Comme des Garçons Apologizes For Outfitting White Models With Braid Wigs  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

black hair , Comme des garçons

