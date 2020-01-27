CLOSE
Happy Couple

Magic 95.9 is making sure that your Valentine’s plans with your Sweets are set for this year!  Introducing the Sweets For Your Sweets Valentine’s Contest!   Enter below and upload a sweet photo of you and your Sweetheart!  If we select your picture, you’ll win a Valentine’s Night to remember listening to the sweet sounds of Jill Scott!  That’s right!  You’ll win a pair of tickets to the SOLD OUT Jill Scott 20th Anniversary Tour at Live Casino & Hotel!  We’ll also throw in dinner for two at one of the amazing restaurants at Live Casino & Hotel!  Plus, other sweet Valentine’s treats including chocolate covered strawberries from Berries by Quicha!  It’s the “Sweets For Your Sweets Valentine’s Contest”…only from Magic 95.9!

