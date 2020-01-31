CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Rev Run Talks Unreleased RUN-D.M.C. Material With Kobe Bryant

We need that Kobe Bryant 'Lost Tapes' for the culture.

Kobe Bryant

Source: photo: WENN

While the world continues to mourn the passing of Kobe Bryant we are thankful to get further insight on how special of a man he was. One aspect of him that is being revisited is his short lived Rap career.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

As spotted on Yahoo! Entertainment the late great baller at one time was aspiring to be a rapper. While he wasn’t as proficient on the microphone as he was on the court he still managed to leave a trail of notable collaborations that included Tyra Banks, 50 Cent, Destiny’s Child and more. One record that has yet to surface is one he worked on with RUN D.M.C. In a recent interview Run reminisced about the studio in question.

“Years ago, somebody connected [Run-D.M.C.] to Kobe Bryant, and we were going to make a record together. We met at the studio [in L.A.], because Kobe at the time had a relationship with Adidas, and we had that big record, ‘My Adidas,’” he explains. “So we hung out all night and discussed options of how we should make the record.”

The Hollis legend went on to detail the session. “He liked to rap, we knew he was a good basketball player that wanted to rap with us, and we had a great night, took pictures,” he remembered. “He was excited to meet us, and we were excited to meet him. It was just beautiful hanging with Kobe and starting to record a record that we never finished.”

When asked where the record is now he didn’t know exactly. “I don’t know. We were running around, doing things, and maybe it’s in the archives of some studio, or a demo that we made in our house that we was going to give to them to download their vocals,” he revealed. “But somebody will find it.”

Photo: Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Rev Run Talks Unreleased RUN-D.M.C. Material With Kobe Bryant  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Kobe Bryant

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Oh Snap! Here’s Where The Coronavirus Comes From…

As if 2020 didn’t already start off janky, a new disease made its way into the new decade as swiftly…
01.29.20
Tsunami Warnings Posted After 7.7 Earthquake Near Jamaica,…

A strong earthquake off the coast of Jamaica has caused the issuance of several tsunami warnings across the region. Along…
01.29.20
Exposed: Never Do THESE Things On A Plane,…

Everyone has their own lists of rules and precautions they take while flying. Just take Naomi Campbell for example —…
01.28.20
McDonald’s Adds The McChicken To Its Morning Menu…

Chicken for breakfast? McDonald’s certainly thinks so since it’s adding the McChicken to its morning menu options nationwide. Starting today…
01.28.20
Gay Teenager Tied Up And Shot In Possible…

The body of Ja’Quarius Taylor was reportedly discovered tied up and shot in a wooded area near Varnado, Louisiana on January…
01.27.20
Another Black Teen At A High School Ordered…

A second student at a Texas high school has reportedly been suspended and told that he can’t return to class…
01.27.20
Justice For Paitin Fields: No Charges Filed In…

A 5-year-old mixed-race girl in North Carolina was murdered more than two years ago and no charges have been filed.…
01.23.20
Howard Thurman Helped Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s…

Howard Thurman is the theologian who inspired Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's value of non-violence.
01.20.20
Colts’ Marcus Brady is 1 of 2 Black…

Marcus Brady is the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback coach and one of only two Black QB coaches in the league; along…
01.20.20
Louisiana Jail Guards Plead Guilty To Federal Charges…

Two Louisiana jail guards, including one who shot himself during the middle of his 2018 trial, pleaded guilty Thursday to…
01.20.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close