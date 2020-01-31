CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

Hot Spot: 50 Cent Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Erika Alexander Speaks Out About "Friends" Vs. "Living Single" 

50 Cent‘s hard work in Hollywood is paying off! The rapper-turned-actor and hit show maker was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week. Eminem and Dr. Dre, the people he started in this game with, were right by his side, too!

In other news, Erica Alexander who played Maxine in Living Single is speaking out about a “black reboot” to Friends – the show that actually ripped off the Black sitcom.

#LivingSingle: Where Is The Cast Of ‘Living Single’ Now?

#LivingSingle: Where Is The Cast Of ‘Living Single’ Now?

#LivingSingle: Where Is The Cast Of ‘Living Single’ Now?

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bmx4Mzynx8H/?taken-by=kimfieldsofficial Living Single, the popular sitcom that made its debut 25 years ago on this day in 1993, was powered behind the performances of lead actress Queen Latifah, veteran actress Kim Fields, comedienne Kim Coles, and The Cosby Show alum, Erika Alexander. T.C. Carson and John Henton were also members of the main cast of characters who dwelled in a snazzy Brooklyn brownstone long before the current trend of gentrification that has overtaken the New York borough. Check out what the cast of Living Single is doing now. Let us know if we missed anything. — Photo: Getty

Hot Spot: 50 Cent Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Erika Alexander Speaks Out About "Friends" Vs. "Living Single"   was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

