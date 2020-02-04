CLOSE
Wendy Williams Is Tired Of Being Made Fun Of Because Of Her Medical Issues

The Internets have no love Queen.

Wendy Williams

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

In 2019 Wendy Williams asked the public for some privacy while she sorted out her marital problems. Now in 2020 she is asking for more compassion when it comes to her health issues.

Unsung Cruise

Page Six is reporting that the media mogul asking the masses to lay off her looks. To hear her tell it folks are still coming for her neck when it comes to her personal appearance. On Friday, January 31 she took to Instagram Live to shut down the negative commentary.

“Stop asking me about the cankles, I have lymphedema,” she exclaimed. “Stop asking me why I wear sneakers, I have lymphedema. Stop asking me why my eyes bulge, I’ve got Graves’ disease. Stop asking me, like, dumb mess! Can we connect on a more cerebral level?” she rhetorically asked.

In July 2019 the New Jersey native revealed that she suffers from the lymphatic obstruction which results swelling in an arm or leg that may be accompanied by pain or discomfort. In her situation it makes her ankles to enlarge. To combat the discomfort she uses a lymphedema machine everyday for 45 minutes.

Most recently it was discovered that Wendy has finalized her divorce from her former husband Kelvin Hunter. According to the reports he fathered a child with his side chick of many years. You can see her spill tea on it below.

Photo: PNP/WENN.com

Wendy Williams Is Tired Of Being Made Fun Of Because Of Her Medical Issues  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

wendy williams

