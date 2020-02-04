CLOSE
Randallstown Rapper ‘Chad Focus’ Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud

Chad Focus

Source: Instagram/@Iamchadarrington / Instagram/@Iamchadarrington

Baltimore-area rapper Chad “Focus” Arrington pleaded guilty in federal court Monday on charges that he used his employer’s American Express card to spend about $4.1 million, which helped him maintain the appearance of “No. 1 recording artist in the world.”

Unsung Cruise

As part of his plea, prosecutors are dropping six other related charges.

Prosecutors said, Arrington tried to perpetuate a lavish lifestyle by spending millions of dollars on expensive jewelry, musical equipment and social media followers as he attempted to create a successful rap image.

He also used the company’s credit card to pay for a service to artificially inflate the play count for his songs on music streaming services, to purchase billboards and more.

The plea agreement requires Arrington to pay back more than $4.1 million. He will be sentenced late May and faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

