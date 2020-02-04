CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Chris Brown’s Lawyer Withdraws From His Sexual Assault Case, Colin Kaepernick Calls Out Jay Z & Beyonce [VIDEO]

Find out why Chris Brown’s lawyer has withdrawn from his sexual assault case and what Colin Kaepernick had to say about Jay Z and Beyonce sitting down during the national anthem at the Super Bowl this year. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Unsung Cruise

SEE ALSO: Jay-Z &amp; Beyoncé Sit Down During Super Bowl National Anthem

SEE ALSO: Jay-Z Allegedly Disappointed in Colin Kaepernick’s Handling of NFL Workout

Blue Ivy Was The Fashion Icon She Is At The Super Bowl [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Blue Ivy Was The Fashion Icon She Is At The Super Bowl [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Blue Ivy Was The Fashion Icon She Is At The Super Bowl [PHOTOS]

Blue Ivy Was The Fashion Icon She Is At The Super Bowl [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_3071899" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty[/caption] The Kansas City Chiefs may have won the super bowl, last night, but Blue Ivy was the MVP. The 8-year-old rock star in her right was photographed as she walked on the turf at Hard Rock Stadium. Sis was rocking $500 studded Balmain boots. [caption id="attachment_3071902" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty[/caption] Jay Z was on daddy duty and doubled as her personal photographer, snapping shots of her posing in her leather get-up. [caption id="attachment_3071892" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty[/caption] Jay Z kept it Gucci in Gucci for the festivities. [caption id="attachment_3071901" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty[/caption] Any Blue Ivy appearance leads to her trending on Twitter so it was only natural her name ended up on our right rail. From people bragging about her ensemble to then turning her texting into a meme… we were just witnesses on Blue Ivy’s Internet. See what everyone was saying, below:

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD BACK TO RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Chris Brown’s Lawyer Withdraws From His Sexual Assault Case, Colin Kaepernick Calls Out Jay Z & Beyonce [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Stacey Abrams Has A ‘Plan’ To Be President…

The former minority leader of the Georgia House, Stacey Abrams believes that she will become president by 2040. During an…
02.04.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell

For Black History Month, WOL News Talk 1450 AM, WYCB My Spirit 1340 and Praise 104.1 will be profiling African…
02.03.20
Oh Snap! Here’s Where The Coronavirus Comes From…

As if 2020 didn’t already start off janky, a new disease made its way into the new decade as swiftly…
01.29.20
Tsunami Warnings Posted After 7.7 Earthquake Near Jamaica,…

A strong earthquake off the coast of Jamaica has caused the issuance of several tsunami warnings across the region. Along…
01.29.20
Exposed: Never Do THESE Things On A Plane,…

Everyone has their own lists of rules and precautions they take while flying. Just take Naomi Campbell for example —…
01.28.20
McDonald’s Adds The McChicken To Its Morning Menu…

Chicken for breakfast? McDonald’s certainly thinks so since it’s adding the McChicken to its morning menu options nationwide. Starting today…
01.28.20
Gay Teenager Tied Up And Shot In Possible…

The body of Ja’Quarius Taylor was reportedly discovered tied up and shot in a wooded area near Varnado, Louisiana on January…
01.27.20
Another Black Teen At A High School Ordered…

A second student at a Texas high school has reportedly been suspended and told that he can’t return to class…
01.27.20
Justice For Paitin Fields: No Charges Filed In…

A 5-year-old mixed-race girl in North Carolina was murdered more than two years ago and no charges have been filed.…
01.23.20
Howard Thurman Helped Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s…

Howard Thurman is the theologian who inspired Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's value of non-violence.
01.20.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close