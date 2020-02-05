CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Future’s Son Faces Up To 20 Years In Prison, Rihanna To Be Honored With President’s Award At NAACP Image Awards & More

In today’s Hot Spot news, Da Brat runs down in which ways the NAACP Image Awards plans to honors Rihanna, Jay Z’s response to why he was seated during the National Anthem and updates on Future’s 17-year-old son’s arrest on gang activity and gun charges.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SEE ALSO: Jay-Z & Beyoncé Sit Down During Super Bowl National Anthem

SEE ALSO: Chris Brown’s Lawyer Withdraws From His Sexual Assault Case, Colin Kaepernick Calls Out Jay Z &amp; Beyonce [VIDEO]

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD BACK TO RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Future’s Son Faces Up To 20 Years In Prison, Rihanna To Be Honored With President’s Award At NAACP Image Awards & More  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Stacey Abrams Has A ‘Plan’ To Be President…

The former minority leader of the Georgia House, Stacey Abrams believes that she will become president by 2040. During an…
02.04.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell

For Black History Month, WOL News Talk 1450 AM, WYCB My Spirit 1340 and Praise 104.1 will be profiling African…
02.03.20
Oh Snap! Here’s Where The Coronavirus Comes From…

As if 2020 didn’t already start off janky, a new disease made its way into the new decade as swiftly…
01.29.20
Tsunami Warnings Posted After 7.7 Earthquake Near Jamaica,…

A strong earthquake off the coast of Jamaica has caused the issuance of several tsunami warnings across the region. Along…
01.29.20
Exposed: Never Do THESE Things On A Plane,…

Everyone has their own lists of rules and precautions they take while flying. Just take Naomi Campbell for example —…
01.28.20
McDonald’s Adds The McChicken To Its Morning Menu…

Chicken for breakfast? McDonald’s certainly thinks so since it’s adding the McChicken to its morning menu options nationwide. Starting today…
01.28.20
Gay Teenager Tied Up And Shot In Possible…

The body of Ja’Quarius Taylor was reportedly discovered tied up and shot in a wooded area near Varnado, Louisiana on January…
01.27.20
Another Black Teen At A High School Ordered…

A second student at a Texas high school has reportedly been suspended and told that he can’t return to class…
01.27.20
Justice For Paitin Fields: No Charges Filed In…

A 5-year-old mixed-race girl in North Carolina was murdered more than two years ago and no charges have been filed.…
01.23.20
Howard Thurman Helped Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s…

Howard Thurman is the theologian who inspired Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's value of non-violence.
01.20.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close