CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Gianna Bryant’s No. 2 Basketball Jersey Retired By Her School

Gianna Bryant’s No. 2 jersey was retired by Harbor Day School in Corona Del Mar, California, on Wednesday, her mother, Vanessa, shared on Instagram.

Vanessa Bryant shared a photo of Gianna’s No. 2 jersey framed and on display during a ceremony inside the school’s gymnasium. She wrote on Instagram:  “My Gigi. I love you! I miss you. You’ve taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small. Mommy is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita.”

Unsung Cruise

Instagram stories posted by Vanessa Bryant show Harbor Day School staff and students sharing stories about Gianna, 13, who died when a helicopter carrying her, Kobe Bryant and seven others crashed in the hills near Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26.

Gianna was following in her father’s footsteps as a basketball player. She earned the nickname “Mambacita” because her tenacity on the basketball court was reminiscent of her father, whose nickname was “The Black Mamba.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Gianna Bryant’s No. 2 Basketball Jersey Retired By Her School  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Gianna Bryant

Videos
Latest
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the original superstars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died. Douglas, 103, passed away on Wednesday after…
02.06.20
Parents Suing School For Allegedly Handcuffing Their Son

A Pittsburgh family is outraged after they say their seven-year-old was physically abused, secluded in a room numerous times and…
02.06.20
Stacey Abrams Has A ‘Plan’ To Be President…

The former minority leader of the Georgia House, Stacey Abrams believes that she will become president by 2040. During an…
02.04.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell

For Black History Month, WOL News Talk 1450 AM, WYCB My Spirit 1340 and Praise 104.1 will be profiling African…
02.03.20
Oh Snap! Here’s Where The Coronavirus Comes From…

As if 2020 didn’t already start off janky, a new disease made its way into the new decade as swiftly…
01.29.20
Tsunami Warnings Posted After 7.7 Earthquake Near Jamaica,…

A strong earthquake off the coast of Jamaica has caused the issuance of several tsunami warnings across the region. Along…
01.29.20
Exposed: Never Do THESE Things On A Plane,…

Everyone has their own lists of rules and precautions they take while flying. Just take Naomi Campbell for example —…
01.28.20
McDonald’s Adds The McChicken To Its Morning Menu…

Chicken for breakfast? McDonald’s certainly thinks so since it’s adding the McChicken to its morning menu options nationwide. Starting today…
01.28.20
Gay Teenager Tied Up And Shot In Possible…

The body of Ja’Quarius Taylor was reportedly discovered tied up and shot in a wooded area near Varnado, Louisiana on January…
01.27.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close