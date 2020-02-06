In today’s news you can’t use, Special K shared a riddle.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The answer: Trump’s taxes, a man with no elbows doing pushups and Gary with da Tea kissing a woman. The question: What are three things the world will never see?!

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

SEE ALSO – News You Can’t Use: Strip Clubs For Christians Who Want The Stripper Experience But Want To Stay Close To God [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO – News You Can’t Use with Special K: Funeral Home Motto Reads “You Kill Em, We Chill Em”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSIMLEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Riddle Of The Day: What Does Trump’s Taxes & A Man With No Elbows Doing Pushups Have In Common? was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Posted 2 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: