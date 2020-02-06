CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Cynthia Bailey Stresses Over Fiance’s Past, NeNe Leakes Hires Lawyer & More [VIDEO]

Today’s tea had a lot to do with trust. Cynthia Bailey is learning to trust her fiance despite his cheating in past relationships, NeNe Leakes has hired a lawyer to tie up some loose ends, and Kevin Hart is trusting the rebirth of himself since his almost fatal car accident.

In other news, Russell Wilson continues to fall in love with Ciara over and over, Karrine Steffans is expecting a baby, and Erykah Badu is releasing a fragrance that smells like her lady parts. 

Gary’s got the detailed tea below! 

Erykah Badu’s Family Celebration Of Four Generations Of Motherhood Is Everything [PHOTOS]

Erykah Badu shared a video to her Instagram and it’s getting more than its fair share of love due to the celebration of motherhood. The video sees one generation of Badu introduce the next with the cute caption, “‘Mom.’ – ancestry in progress’ The post also highlights the birth years of every woman, from Badu’s daughter Puma (1992) to Badu herself (1970), Badu’s mother (1948) and her grandmother (1915). It’s not the first viral video of Badu showcasing her family. Two years ago, a video of Puma serenading her mother with vocals during her annual birthday bash in Dallas got our attention and two years before that, Badu, her son Seven and daughter Mars were singing “High Hopes” by Frank Sinatra. https://www.instagram.com/p/B8Fu_evFJbK/?utm_source=ig_embed   The Badu love is more than deep and plenty of fans had their say on how cute the video was. See their responses below!

Gary’s Tea: Cynthia Bailey Stresses Over Fiance’s Past, NeNe Leakes Hires Lawyer & More [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

