There are a lot of untruths surrounding the idea and institution of marriage. Most of them need to be unlearned, for example, the idea that you have to “earn the ring” is completely false. Also ignore the idea that wives shouldn’t bother their husband with their problems. Think about it, if you can’t talk to your spouse then who can you talk to?

D.L.’s Top 10 Marriage Myths was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 18 hours ago

