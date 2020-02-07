CLOSE
The Staples Center To Hold A Public Memorial for Kobe Bryant

Family, friends, and fans will be able to say goodbye to Kobe in his old home...

It’s going on two weeks since the shocking death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi, and while the world continues to mourn the NBA legend, fans will be given their final chance to say goodbye at the Staples Center later this month.

Deadline is reporting that the place that Kobe called home for 20 years will be holding a public memorial on February 24th and though information on how tickets can be purchased to the event haven’t been revealed we’re sure coming by them will not be easy.

Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, was consulted on the date, as were the Lakers and Staples management. The date coincides with a Los Angeles Clippers game against the Memphis Grizzlies that evening.

It would make sense that the 24th would be the date to hold the memorial service as that was his jersey number for the past decade and change.

As you may or may not remember the last two memorial services held at the Staples Center were in honor of Michael Jackson and Nipsey Hussle and in both cases countless fans and celebrities attended to pay their respects to the music icons. That being said we expect Kobe’s services to be no different if not dwarf those of the men before him as he truly was larger than life at the time of his death.

Will you be trying to get into the Staples Center come February 24th? Let us know in the comments.

