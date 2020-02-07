CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Jay-Z Details His Final Convo With Kobe Bryant During Columbia Lecture Series

"One of the last things he said to me was, 'You've got to see Gianna play basketball.' And that was one of the most hurtful things, because he was so proud."

Jay-Z Details His Final Conversation With Kobe Bryant

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

Pretty much everyone that has directly interacted with Kobe Bryant has shared a story about the late NBA superstar. Speaking at his lecture series in partnership with Columbia University, JAY-Z got candid about his final conversation with Bryant.

Unsung Cruise

Jigga was asked by an attendee about his deep relationship with sports with his agency, and the passing of Kobe Bryant, Hov revealed that the final conversations with Bryant were primarily about the joy he got watching his 13-year-old daughter play the sport he loved.

“Kobe was a guy that looked up to me, and we’ve hung out multiple times. He was last at my house on New Year’s, and he was just in the greatest space that I’ve seen him in. One of the last things he said to me was, ‘You’ve got to see Gianna play basketball.’ And that was one of the most hurtful things, because he was so proud.”

Hov further added that he could tell by the look on Kobe’s face that he knew Gianna was destined for sports greatness. “I looked and him and said, ‘Oh, she’s going to be the best female basketball player in the world,’” he told Kobe. “He was just so proud of what he said. So that’s really a tough one, and my wife and I have taken that really tough. Just a great human being and was in a great space in his life.”

Deep.

Kobe and Gianna were among nine people who tragically died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, last month. Bryant’s wife Vanessa has been very active on Instagram sharing, reflecting on the lives of her late husband and daughter and even sharing videos from a ceremony from Gianna’s school where they retired the young basketball star’s no.2 jersey.

The date for Kobe and Gianna’s memorial service at the Staple’s Center has also been set as well.

Photo: Ronald Martinez / Getty

Jay-Z Details His Final Convo With Kobe Bryant During Columbia Lecture Series  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the original superstars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died. Douglas, 103, passed away on Wednesday after…
02.06.20
Parents Suing School For Allegedly Handcuffing Their Son

A Pittsburgh family is outraged after they say their seven-year-old was physically abused, secluded in a room numerous times and…
02.06.20
Stacey Abrams Has A ‘Plan’ To Be President…

The former minority leader of the Georgia House, Stacey Abrams believes that she will become president by 2040. During an…
02.04.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell

For Black History Month, WOL News Talk 1450 AM, WYCB My Spirit 1340 and Praise 104.1 will be profiling African…
02.03.20
Oh Snap! Here’s Where The Coronavirus Comes From…

As if 2020 didn’t already start off janky, a new disease made its way into the new decade as swiftly…
01.29.20
Tsunami Warnings Posted After 7.7 Earthquake Near Jamaica,…

A strong earthquake off the coast of Jamaica has caused the issuance of several tsunami warnings across the region. Along…
01.29.20
Exposed: Never Do THESE Things On A Plane,…

Everyone has their own lists of rules and precautions they take while flying. Just take Naomi Campbell for example —…
01.28.20
McDonald’s Adds The McChicken To Its Morning Menu…

Chicken for breakfast? McDonald’s certainly thinks so since it’s adding the McChicken to its morning menu options nationwide. Starting today…
01.28.20
Gay Teenager Tied Up And Shot In Possible…

The body of Ja’Quarius Taylor was reportedly discovered tied up and shot in a wooded area near Varnado, Louisiana on January…
01.27.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close