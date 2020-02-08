CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Motorola Introduces Two New Budget Smartphones, The Moto G Power & Moto G Stylus

For less money, Motorola is offering bigger screens, better cameras and its first phone with a stylus.

Motorola G Power and Motorola G Stylus

Source: Motorola  G Stylus and Motorola G Power

The latest smartphones are insanely costly, look no further than the iPhone 11 Pro Max and Samsung’s latest flagship phone, the Galaxy Note 10+. Fortunately, the folks at Motorola are looking out for your pockets and have introduced to new budget devices, the Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus.

Unsung Cruise

Motorola is well-known for its budget smartphones and looks to continue that tradition with the introduction of the Moto G Power ($249) and Moto G Stylus ($299), the company’s first phone to feature a built-in-stylus.  Both phones feature a 6.4-inch, 19:9 FHD+ display with a 16-megapixel hole-punch camera to take your selfies. Underneath the hood of both phones is a Snapdragon 665 chipset that helps power the device’s triple-camera system.

Both phones also feature 4GB of RAM, run on Android 10, and have stereo speakers. As far as design is concerned, both phones exteriors are made from glossy plastic with a  3.5mm headphone jack and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Sadly both models do not feature NFC (near-field communication) or wireless charging. Both devices are designed to be “water repellant,” not to be confused with being completely waterproof because that is not the case.

Where they differ is another story, with the Moto G Stylus you not only get a phone with the built-in accessory, you also get a better camera. The phone has a 48-megapixel primary camera that shoots quad-pixel 12-megapixel stills and has night vision and a 2-megapixel macro lens that can supposedly focus on objects that are just two-centimeters away. There is also a 117-degree ultrawide video camera as well. As for the stylus, it’s not as impressive as the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+’s Bluetooth enabled accessory but is an excellent replacement for those not looking to drop $950 Samsung’s flagship device.

The Moto G Power, on the other hand, doesn’t have a great camera like the G Stylus featuring a 16-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel 118-degree ultrawide camera, and the same macro camera. It also takes a hit in internal storage with only 64GB compared to the G Stylus’ 128GB. If you do need more space, both phones do have offer microSD card slots.

Both models will be available this spring and will be sold unlocked at various retailers like Amazon, B&H Photo, Best Buy, and Walmart.

Photo: Motorola

Motorola Introduces Two New Budget Smartphones, The Moto G Power & Moto G Stylus  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the original superstars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died. Douglas, 103, passed away on Wednesday after…
02.06.20
Parents Suing School For Allegedly Handcuffing Their Son

A Pittsburgh family is outraged after they say their seven-year-old was physically abused, secluded in a room numerous times and…
02.06.20
Stacey Abrams Has A ‘Plan’ To Be President…

The former minority leader of the Georgia House, Stacey Abrams believes that she will become president by 2040. During an…
02.04.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell

For Black History Month, WOL News Talk 1450 AM, WYCB My Spirit 1340 and Praise 104.1 will be profiling African…
02.03.20
Oh Snap! Here’s Where The Coronavirus Comes From…

As if 2020 didn’t already start off janky, a new disease made its way into the new decade as swiftly…
01.29.20
Tsunami Warnings Posted After 7.7 Earthquake Near Jamaica,…

A strong earthquake off the coast of Jamaica has caused the issuance of several tsunami warnings across the region. Along…
01.29.20
Exposed: Never Do THESE Things On A Plane,…

Everyone has their own lists of rules and precautions they take while flying. Just take Naomi Campbell for example —…
01.28.20
McDonald’s Adds The McChicken To Its Morning Menu…

Chicken for breakfast? McDonald’s certainly thinks so since it’s adding the McChicken to its morning menu options nationwide. Starting today…
01.28.20
Gay Teenager Tied Up And Shot In Possible…

The body of Ja’Quarius Taylor was reportedly discovered tied up and shot in a wooded area near Varnado, Louisiana on January…
01.27.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close