Black History Month
Buying Black: How To Find Black Business Near Me

Source: kali9 / Getty

The power of the black dollar is undeniable, even though it seems that others would like to dispute that. However, disregarding $1.2 trillion annually is no easy feat.

Black consumers contribute heavily to the global marketplace. Instead of diligently building someone else’s empire, many are choosing to enhance their own communities by spending at businesses owned and operated by other blacks.

Today there is no shortage of black-owned businesses both storefront and online. Not sure where to find them? There is an app for that! There seems to be an app for everything!

Created to encourage individuals to circulate money in the Black community, Official Black Wall Street, is a digital directory of black-owned businesses around the globe.

Along with the app, the website We Buy Black is also another great resource to help you celebrate the black business experience.

Buying Black: How To Find Black Business Near Me  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

