These Steaming Hot Pics Of Michael B. Jordan Will Absolutely Make Your Day Better

Let’s face it — Michael B. Jordan is one of the biggest sex symbols that Black women have had in the while. Sure, there are guys like Idris Elba, but Idris tends to attract a certain demographic — no shade. As for Michael Bae Jordan, his fans come in all shapes, sizes and tax brackets.

Unsung Cruise

Everyone wants piece of Michael B. Remember that time Nicki Minaj shot her shot?

And let’s not forget that young Tennis phenom Naomi Osaka has a huge crush on Michael Bae. During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show a few years back, Osaka admitted that Black Panther character Erik Killmonger was her crush in real life. In true Ellen form, she texted MBJ a photo of herself with the Tennis champ, and he actually responded.

But both Nicki and Naomi will have to stand in line with the rest of us MBJ stans. Some of us have been loving the actor since he was a young boy on The Wire. Others fell in love with him during his time on Parenthood. Then there are folks who only know him as the villain in Black Panther. If you plan to marry MBJ like 99.9% of other women on this planet, hit the flip to check out some of the actors sexiest moments.

These Steaming Hot Pics Of Michael B. Jordan Will Absolutely Make Your Day Better  was originally published on globalgrind.com

