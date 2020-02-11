CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Janet Jackson Shares How She Balancing Motherhood, Planning A Tour & Working On A New Album [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Janet Jackson has entered a new phase in her life with motherhood and music. After decades of success in the music industry, she’s now taken on being a mom, but that hasn’t stopped her from recording new music or planning a tour that incorporates her oldies and new goodies. Through all she does, she was chosen to be inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and says what makes it most exciting for her is being there alongside her brothers.

Unsung Cruise

SEE ALSO: Janet Jackson Announces New Album ‘Black Diamond’

In our interview below, Janet Jackson discusses how she balances all her roles and what she looks forward to in each during this exciting season of newness. 

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

SEE ALSO: Whitney Houston &amp; The Notorious B.I.G. Among 2020 Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSIMLEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE 

 

Janet Jackson Shares How She Balancing Motherhood, Planning A Tour & Working On A New Album [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…

Some things to think about for people still wanting to drag her for her Kobe Bryant question.
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business. Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The…
02.11.20
Black Men Are Sharing Their Skincare Routines On…

Black men are stepping their skincare game up!
02.11.20
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the original superstars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died. Douglas, 103, passed away on Wednesday after…
02.06.20
Parents Suing School For Allegedly Handcuffing Their Son

A Pittsburgh family is outraged after they say their seven-year-old was physically abused, secluded in a room numerous times and…
02.06.20
Stacey Abrams Has A ‘Plan’ To Be President…

The former minority leader of the Georgia House, Stacey Abrams believes that she will become president by 2040. During an…
02.04.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell

For Black History Month, WOL News Talk 1450 AM, WYCB My Spirit 1340 and Praise 104.1 will be profiling African…
02.03.20
Oh Snap! Here’s Where The Coronavirus Comes From…

As if 2020 didn’t already start off janky, a new disease made its way into the new decade as swiftly…
01.29.20
Tsunami Warnings Posted After 7.7 Earthquake Near Jamaica,…

A strong earthquake off the coast of Jamaica has caused the issuance of several tsunami warnings across the region. Along…
01.29.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close