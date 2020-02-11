According to researchers, Black people may physically feel pain more then their white and Latin peers. The study found that Black participants rated the pain they were feeling up to 5 times higher than their counterparts. The study found that two things affected how Black people responded to pain being inflicted by a white male, a history of discrimination and a history of pain.

Jazzy Report: Black People Feel More Pain Than Other Races?! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 20 hours ago

